Father awaits sentencing on June 11

Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve announced that on Friday, May 24, 2024, Tamara Banks was sentenced to nine years in prison after having pled guilty to the Involuntary Manslaughter of her four-year-old daughter, K.H.

Christopher Hoeb will learn his fate on June 11.

Banks and Hoeb were the biological parents and sole caretakers of K.H., who was four years old when they found her unresponsive on January 21, 2022.

Banks and Hoeb called 911 and K.H. was immediately transported to the hospital. EMT medics were able to revive K.H., but she remained unresponsive.

K.H. was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for advanced care and treatment. K.H. was ultimately determined to be brain-dead. On January 24, 2022, K.H. was taken off life support and passed away.

Due to the neglect and abuse by her parents, K.H. suffered for most of her short life. Banks and Hoeb fed K.H. mostly Mountain Eew, through a baby bottle.

Due to this deplorable diet, at her death, K.H. had nearly no teeth left in her mouth. Her teeth had rotted out because of what medical professionals refer to as “baby bottle carries.”

Banks and Hoeb denied K.H. proper nutrition and medical care, which ultimately led to her passing. The coroner ruled her death the result of diabetic ketoacidosis. Essentially, K.H. had diabetes that was left undiagnosed and untreated over a long period of time.

“K.H. did not deserve the fate she met. She did not deserve these parents. Banks and Hoeb deserve every minute in prison they receive,” said Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve.