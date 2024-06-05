Roadway work is set to begin in Union Township this week.

On June 7, paving will begin on Midland Boulevard.

Also, milling and then paving are scheduled to begin this coming week for Forest Run Drive, Cedar Run Court, Creekstone Drive, Wingate Drive, Ashwood Court, and Havenwood Drive, according to information shared by the township.

Curb repair is also set to begin this week for Brookview Drive, Blackberry Lane, Daniel Court, Clayton Drive, Eddy Drive, and Fern Court.

The roadway work is part of Clermont County’s 2024 Road Resurfacing Program, intended to improve the safety of the motoring public.

This year, the county’s annual resurfacing program includes roads in the city of Milford, Batavia, Pierce, Union and Williamsburg Townships as well as the village of Williamsburg.

Clermont County Engineer’s Office provided the following breakdown online:

Engineers Office Roads: 27.28 miles resurfaced, and 14 roads repaired.

Batavia Twp Roads: 3.19 miles resurfaced.

City of Milford: 1.00 miles resurfaced.

Pierce Twp Roads: 3.13 miles resurfaced.

Union Twp Roads: 9.05 miles resurfaced.

Village of Williamsburg Roads: 0.63 miles resurfaced.

Williamsburg Twp Roads: 0.60 miles resurfaced.

The estimated construction cost is $6,740,420.

This project will be funded with MVG funds, ARPA Fiscal Recovery “Lost Revenue” funds, the city of Milford, Batavia, Pierce, Union and Williamsburg Townships and the Village of Williamsburg, according to information from Clermont County.

Engineers Office Roads: $3,833,164.97 (MVG and $2,000,000 ARPA funds).

Batavia Twp. Roads: $352,145.60.

City of Milford: $254,746.30.

Pierce Twp. Roads: $376,357.77.

Union Twp. Roads: $1,680,439.10.

Village of Williamsburg Roads: $95,471.40.

Williamsburg Twp.: $71,445.50.

The project is expected to bring the resurfacing of 44.88 miles and repairing 14 Roads.

The completion date is set for November 1.