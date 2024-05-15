West Clermont High School was ranked 4,878 nationally, 179 in the state and 33 in the Cincinnati metro area in U.S. News & World Reportʼs list of best high schools released last week.

The national ranking places West Clermont High School in the top 20% of high schools in the country out of nearly 25,000. This also makes the school eligible to display the U.S. News 2024 Best High School award badge.

Schools are ranked based on student performance on state-required tests, graduation rates and how well they prepare students for college.

“We are so proud of this achievement,” said Superintendent Natasha Adams. “This highlights all of the incremental improvements weʼve made over the last several years. In collaboration with our teachers, families and community partners, we are providing more future-focused programming for our high school students and are recommitting to knowing every studentʼs name, story, strengths and needs so they are successful no matter their pathway.”