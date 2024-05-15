The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce announced last week that West Clermont School District is a 2022-2023 Momentum Award winner.

The award recognizes the achievements of Ohioʼs school districts and individual school buildings for improvements made on the School Report Card. Awardees must improve their Performance Index by three or more points over the previous yearʼs Report Card and receive a Progress rating of 4 or more stars.

Ohioʼs School Report Cards are released each fall and rate the stateʼs schools in five categories: Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation and Early Literacy. The district received the award in addition to two of its schools: West Clermont Middle School and Willowville Elementary. West Clermont is one of 42 districts to receive the award out of 611, and its schools were two out of 310 buildings from a possible 3,599 in the state to be awarded.

“Weʼve taken very intentional steps over the last year to improve our people, programs, processes and physical plants. This award is a testament to that work and how it ultimately benefits our students,” said Ellie Preston, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Learning Oﬀicer.