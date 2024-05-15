The Clermont County Chamber of Commerce recently presented its Speed Mentoring program to Bethel-Tate High School students.

It’s the third consecutive year that BTHS sophomores have participated in this fun and fast-paced event at which volunteers from the business community meet with small groups of students to talk about their work experiences and students’ plans for the future.

Principal George Sturgeon emphasized the tremendous value this event brings to sophomores. He conveyed his appreciation to the mentors for providing such a meaningful learning experience.

“The mentors contributed to the enrichment of our students through the nearly one-on-one conversations made possible by the Speed Mentoring experience,” he said. “The experience will undoubtedly help support our students as they consider their plans for the future.”