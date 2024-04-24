Supporting Ohio’s Youth: Goshen Local Schools Receives Key Funding for Driver Education

Goshen Local Schools is among thirty-four other school districts and government agencies that will benefit from a portion of the $2,495,655 allocated by Governor Mike DeWine’s Drive to Succeed Scholarship Program. This funding effort is designed to increase access to driver education for teens, particularly those from families facing economic hardships. Around 5,500 students across 43 counties are expected to benefit from scholarships aimed at enhancing their driving skills.

Goshen Local Schools is currently planning how best to utilize the $61,500 grant. The district is dedicated to developing a thoughtful plan that ensures the funds are used effectively. The main objective is to provide practical and accessible driver education to as many students as possible, which in turn supports a safer driving environment.

The initiative seeks to generate positive outcomes that improve student safety on the roads and readiness for the workforce. This measured approach to using the grant will not only aid individual students but also contribute to the broader safety and economic stability of the community. By focusing on both driving safety and workforce readiness, Goshen Local Schools is helping prepare students for future success, both personally and professionally.