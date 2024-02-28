I recently followed the disappearance of an 11-year-old Livingston, Texas child named Audrii Cunningham. February 15, 2024, was the last time she was seen alive. She was on her way to school with a family friend named Don Steven McDougal. When she didn’t return home from school, her family reported her missing. Her body was found days later on February 20. She was tied to a rock and dumped in the Trinity River, approximately 10 miles from her home.

The obvious suspect was McDougal, who was last seen with her. As reported by the media, Audrii did not attend school on February 15. Law enforcement needed to speak to McDougal. He wouldn’t be hard to find. A day after Audrii vanished, he was arrested on an unrelated charge. A rope found inside McDougal’s car matched the rope wrapped around the dead child.

He was arrested and charged with killing Audrii. She died of blunt head trauma. So who was Don Steven McDougal and how did he have access to this child? Audrii lived with her father and other relatives. Her father was friends with McDougal, who lived in a trailer on the property.

Houston media reports state that McDougal was charged with enticing a child in 2007. After pleading no contest to the charges, he would serve two years in prison. The act of enticing a child involves luring someone under the age of 16 with the intent to molest the child or commit vile acts against them.

A typical sentence for an offender is more than two years in prison. Audrii’s family has claimed they didn’t know the details surrounding McDougal’s imprisonment. According to them, McDougal was not listed as a sex offender. According to the family, they were just trying to give an ex-convict a second chance. McDougal drove Audrii to the bus stop or to school if she was late.

She probably trusted McDougal and didn’t expect him to kill her. Polk County District Attorney Shelly Sitton has not confirmed whether or not she will pursue the death penalty. I think it’s a no-brainer. I believe he should be put down like the rabid animal he is.

It was difficult to follow this entire story. I saw a picture of Audrii holding a LEGO set. She seemed carefree. She was probably just doing what 11-year-old children do. They hang out with their friends and look forward to the end of school. I’m sure being murdered hadn’t even entered her mind.

If only I could believe that she would be the last child murdered by a close acquaintance. However, everyone knows such vile acts will continue.

As a former social services worker, our agency dealt with many abused children. Family members are usually the abusers. When my sons were small, we carefully monitored who they were allowed to be around. We certainly would not have allowed any ex-convicts such easy access to our sons. In all fairness, Audrii’s family said the details of McDougal’s prison sentence were unknown to them, but still, he was an ex-convict. Evidently, he was not in prison for rescuing stray cats.

As parents, it is our duty to protect our children when they are young. The human child is the most helpless life form on earth. They cannot protect themselves against those who would harm them. When it comes to the people you allow near your children, you need to be vigilant and suspicious as a parent.

The family of Audrii Cunningham must bear some responsibility for her death. They failed to protect her from a monster who was willing to kill her. McDougal should be executed for his crimes. Someone like him has no place in society. Although my sons are now adults and have their own children. Whenever possible, I advise them to be cautious about who they allow near their children. We can’t monitor our children 24/7, but we can limit who is allowed in their lives.

Marc is a longtime resident of Clermont County and an avid reader. Contact him through his website at www.themarcabe.com. Marc also has a podcast called Catch my Killer where he interviews family members seeking justice for their murdered loved ones. You can listen at www.catchmykiller.com.