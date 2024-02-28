Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve announces the indictment of Brett Jason Owens (05/14/1982) of Union Township on nine counts, including Attempted Aggravated Murder (felony 1), Attempted Murder (felony 1), Kidnapping (felony 1), Felonious Assault (felony 2), Tampering with Evidence (felony 3), Attempted Aggravated Burglary (felony 1), and Attempted Burglary (felony 2).

Just before 1:00 a.m. on February 18, 2024, Union Township received a 911 call for a male banging on the caller’s door with a firearm in his hand. The caller had a description on the male, and that the male appeared to leave the area in a silver SUV.

Officers with the Union Township Police Department were able to make contact with the suspect, Brett Jason Owens, who advised he was at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and that he had shot the victim. Airport law enforcement was notified of the situation, and detained Owens.

Officers ultimately had to enter into Owens’ residence, where they located the victim suffering from five gunshot wounds.

At that time, the victim was able to identify Owens as the perpetrator.

Detectives with the Union Township Police Department were able to work with Airport Police to ensure Owens was detained.

Along with Owens, his vehicle and a weapon which law enforcement believes was used to commit the offense were located at the airport.

Owens is currently in custody in Boone County, Kentucky awaiting extradition to Ohio. It is unclear at this time whether Owens will waive extradition, or will request a hearing on the matter.

If convicted on all counts, Owens faces a maximum possible sentence of 45 years in prison.

Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to call the Union Township Police Department at 513-752-1230, and ask for Sgt. Ken Mullis.