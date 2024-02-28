Steve’s Car Care in Milford was recently recognized as the “Best Mechanic” in The Clermont Sun’s “Best of the Best 2023” contest.

Steve’s Car Care, located at 220B state Route 28 in Milford, was selected as a 2023 winner through a voting contest; our readers chose it as “the best,” recognizing the car care shop as an outstanding community business.

Steve’s Car Care is owned by the husband-and-wife team Steve Benoit and Lauren Benoit.

Steve Benoit is the mechanic behind Steve’s Car Care, and Lauren Benoit manages the front desk, and more.

Of the honor from readers, Steve Benoit said, “It feels pretty good. I thought we were just this little small shop and […] and winning that one, it actually makes you feel pretty good. It makes you feel like you’re doing something right.”

Steve Benoit originally started his business in the shop formally known as Cook’s Car Care, on state Route 131, near Milford High School.

