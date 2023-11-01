Site will feature surgery, specialty clinics and urgent care

Pictured is the CCHMC Eastgate rendering. The Cincinnati Children’s Eastgate medical building will be located at 4315 Ivy Pointe Blvd., south of the intersection of Interstate 275 and Ohio 32. Photo courtesy Cincinnati Children’s.

Cincinnati Children’s broke ground on Oct. 27 for a medical building in Eastgate designed to provide access to world-class medical services that will be even closer to home for families in Clermont County as well as other counties along the Ohio 32 corridor and parts of Northern Kentucky.

“Cincinnati Children’s Eastgate will include specialty clinics, an urgent care and an outpatient surgery center with four operating rooms, making the location the first of its kind on the East Side for our health system,” said Dr. Evaline Alessandrini, chief operating officer and master of ceremonies for the groundbreaking.

Located at 4315 Ivy Pointe Blvd., next to the headquarters of TQL, the medical building will be visible from Interstate 275 south of its intersection with Ohio 32.

The two-story building will encompass nearly 110,000 square feet and employ about 200 people – including physicians, registered nurses, therapists, mental and behavioral health specialists, medical assistants and support staff.

“Cincinnati Children’s Eastgate expects to begin seeing patients in summer 2025, and our team members will provide the type of medical care that recently earned our health system recognition as No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of Best Children’s Hospitals,” Alessandrini said.

The building will feature outpatient medical and surgical specialty clinics, occupational and physical therapy, sports physical therapy, speech therapy, audiology services and ophthalmology as well as partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for mental health. It will also include a laboratory to expedite test results, along with a pharmacy, X-ray and MRI services.

Initial investment by Cincinnati Children’s is expected to be $85 million, which includes design, construction and equipment. The medical building will occupy about 10 of the 20 acres that Cincinnati Children’s purchased in Ivy Pointe Commerce Park in 2012 for $5 million.