Bring your friends, dress up, and embrace your favorite fandom at the 2023 Librari*Con.

Librari*Con returns Nov. 4. Visit the Union Township Branch Library, 4450 Glen Este-Withamsville Road, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for an evening of geeky fun.

Some highlights include:

Cosplay contest for youth, teens, and adults. Prizes will be awarded in each age category.

DnD Scavenger Hunt: Dungeon Quest. Come one! Come all! This is a quest for the ages. Test your perception, investigation, and insight skills on this scavenger hunt to find the beasts and monsters hiding throughout the library.

Ready, Aim, Spider! Test your web shooter skills against the best of the best! Each participant gets three shots to swing past their favorite Spider-verse characters.

Code Jewelry Making for Adults. Use binary or Morse code to make jewelry with your name or favorite fandom hidden in the beads.

Gamers’ Lounge. Enjoy arcade and tabletop games.

Escape the 80s Adventure. You’re stuck in a 1980s virtual reality adventure. Find clues and solve a series of puzzles in 15 minutes to escape. If you fail, well, you’ll have to live through the mullets, Aquanet, and shoulder pads. Bummer. Space is limited so sign up at the event.

Call the branch at 528-1744 for more information or visit https://bit.ly/3QczTF0.