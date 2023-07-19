Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve’s application for the appointment of a Special Prosecuting Attorney in Clermont County has been granted.

A July 14 press release from Tekulve stated that his office has received several inquiries regarding a Motion for Appointment of a Special Prosecutor filed with the Clermont County Common Pleas Court on July 12, and that an Entry to Appoint a Special Prosecutor was filed on July 13.

“The Motion was filed due to the potential conflict of interest should a criminal investigation be initiated in the referenced matter,” reads the press release.

In court documents dated July 12, it was requested that Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, or an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney designee from his office, be appointed to fully prosecute this case in the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas as well as all other courts in the State of Ohio, if needed, until all matters are complete.

It was noted that Fornshell and his designated Prosecuting Attorney(s) will serve as Special Prosecutors at no cost to Clermont County.

In court documents dated July 13, it was written that “the Special Prosecuting Attorney in Clermont County has been appointed to investigate, prosecute and adjudicate, pretrial and trial court proceedings, appeals and post-conviction proceedings, and any and all other prosecutorial duties with may arise herein relating to allegations involving J/A.”

The Sun phoned Tekulve’s office and requested additional information about the appointment and the case, but Tekulve’s office said he had “no comment” at this time.

The Sun previously received a possibly related letter on June 30, which alleged interpersonal misconduct within the Clermont County Judicial System; we will update the above story as it unfolds.