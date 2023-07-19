New Richmond River Rats fall short in Knothole Baseball playoffs

Jack Norton of the New Richmond River Rats watches the flight of the ball after making contact July 12, 2023, against the Fayetteville Rockets in the Class B Junior East Region Knothole Baseball playoffs at Mt. Orab.

New Richmond River Rats center fielder Bradley Ringhand makes a play July 12, 2023, against the Fayetteville Rockets in the Class B Junior East Region Knothole Baseball playoffs at Mt. Orab.

Zach Beard of the New Richmond River Rats takes a cut at the ball July 12, 2023, against the Fayetteville Rockets in the Class B Junior East Region Knothole Baseball playoffs at Mt. Orab.

Baseball at this level is baseball the way it should be: Loose, entertaining, fun but competitive, and with players who are in their “little league” prime.

Seriously, how great is it to be a 12-year-old kid, playing baseball on a sunny summer evening?

Very great. And that was evident July 12 in a Class B Junior East Region Knothole Baseball playoff game at Mt. Orab. In a brisk game that started early – “They usually start early,” one parent said – and was about as no-nonsense as a game involving 12-year-olds can get, the Fayetteville Rockets defeated the New Richmond River Rats, 7-3.

But these players had loads of fun, too, laughing among themselves and mingling with opposing players when given the opportunity. There was a sense of appreciation for being a part of this fraternity, the boys of summer.

“I am super proud of this great group of young men for playing together as a team and showing up to play the baseball we know how to play,” said Fayetteville coach Logan Hundley, who didn’t point to any individuals in particular for their efforts in the game. Rather, it really seemed to be a team thing for these Rockets.

For New Richmond, “Our leaders are always talking and hyping up the other players,” River Rats coach Robert Philpot said.

Still, regardless of the upbeat vibe of this game, being on the short end, regardless of the age of the players, is never easy.

“The game was a tough loss,” Philpot said. “We enjoyed our season and are saddened that it has come to an end. As these boys get older, we can see their growth. I look forward to seeing what they will do next year.”

The Rockets advanced and are two wins away from the Class B Junior title.