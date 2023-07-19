On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) Chapter #121 (Greater Cincinnati) and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County) will honor Korean War veterans with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean War Monument in Batavia.

On this day, seventy (70) years ago, an Armistice was signed at Panmunjom, in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). This truce signaled a halt in the active fighting between the North Koreans, with their allies Communist China, and the United Nations Command.

The thirty (30) minute wreath-laying ceremony will be held in the front of the Clermont County Courthouse in Batavia and will start promptly at 1:30 pm. Chaplain Bill Doud of KWVA will conduct the opening prayer in honor of the 37,000 American veterans who died and the 102,000 who were wounded.

Commander Joseph Rettig, of Chapter #121, will be the opening speaker, followed by John Plahovinsak, the Adjutant of DAV Chapter #63. The wealth-laying will be performed by representatives of both military organizations. Chaplain Shirley Plahovinsak, of DAVA Unit #63, will conduct the closing prayer, while DAV Chapter #63 Commander Steve Smith will sound “Taps.”

The signing of the truce in 1953 allowed the formal exchange of captured prisoners-of-war between both sides. Of the 7,245 Americans captured by the enemy, 4,418 veterans were repatriated and 2,806 (or 38% of the captured prisoners) died during their captivity. Twenty-one (21) Americans refused to be repatriated after the truce was formally signed.

A total of 1,822 Ohio veterans were killed during the Korean War. A total of 56,557 veterans from the State of Ohio served during the Korean War.

The wreath-laying memorial ceremony will be open to the public. Korean War veterans will be available to talk with the public following the ceremony.