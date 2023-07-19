The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle, fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th, at approximately 4:28 p.m. The crash occurred on State Route 133 near Pitzer Road in Tate Township, Clermont County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1995 Dodge Ram 3500, operated by Daniel B. Finney, 38, Georgetown, was traveling southwest on State Route 133 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and then overturned.

Mr. Finney sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Bethel-Tate Fire and EMS, Clermont County Coroner’s Office, and King’s Kars Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.