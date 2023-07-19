Goshen High School is proud to celebrate the exceptional achievements of two talented students, Madeline Lengyel and Hailey Mulvihill, in the Eastern Region National FlexFactor Finals. Their success not only highlights their ingenuity and dedication but also exemplifies the goals and vision of the FlexFactor competition.

Madeline and Hailey, members of the Goshen High School FlexFactor Team, continued their winning streak after previously conquering local and regional competitions, emerging as victorious champions in the national competition. Representing Sinclair Community College, their collaborative efforts and unwavering commitment led to the development of Pregnancy Pal, an innovative product that utilizes flexible hybrid electronics technology to monitor the health of pregnant women. Their remarkable achievement perfectly embodies the essence of the FlexFactor program, which encourages students to identify real-world problems and create solutions by integrating entrepreneurship and advanced manufacturing.

While Madeline and Hailey shined in the Eastern U.S. Region, honing their skills in problem-solving, teamwork, and effective communication, the Western Regional National FlexFactor Finals crowned their own champion. Team WeCloud, hailing from Leland High School in San Jose, California, secured the title with their impressive climate control cloud seeding device. Their use of flexible hybrid electronics technology showcased its potential in addressing environmental challenges.

The accomplishments of Madeline Lengyel and Hailey Mulvihill not only reflect Goshen High School’s dedication to excellence and innovation but also serve as a source of inspiration for their peers. Breaking barriers and proving that gender is not a limiting factor in STEM fields, they pave the way for a more inclusive and diverse future.

Goshen High School proudly acknowledges the exciting achievements of Madeline Lengyel and Hailey Mulvihill, recognizing their dedication and exceptional talent. Their success truly embodies the spirit of innovation and excellence that defines both Goshen High School and the FlexFactor program, led by the passionate guidance of Mr. Eugene Talbot in the school’s engineering classes.