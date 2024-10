This year, at the June in Olde Williamsburgh Festival, the Williamsburg Garden Club helped children decorate their bicycles. There were some amazing bikes!

A Steelers Fan decorated his bike in yellow and black streamers. A princess bike included lots of sparkles and ribbons. Our winner included straws on her spokes, and tiger ribbons on her handlebars.

We hope everyone enjoyed the contest. We hope to see you again next year!