The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 4:22 a.m. The crash occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road near Regatta Drive in the village of New Richmond, Clermont County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 Hyundai Genesis, operated by Jacob Crawford, age 20, of Batavia, was traveling westbound on Bethel-New Richmond Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The Hyundai continued and struck two wooded crosses, a ditch, and a house before overturning onto its left side.

Mr. Crawford sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

A passenger in the vehicle, Mr. Jacob McCulley, age 18, of New Richmoned, was transported by New Richmoned EMS to The University of Cincinnati Hospital and is in critical condition.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the New Richmond Police Department, New Richmond Fire and EMS, Monroe Township Fire and EMS, Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Clermont County Coroner’s Office, and Conener’s Towsign.

The crash remains under investigation.