This year, at the June in Olde Williamsburgh Festival, a raffle was held by the Williamsburg Garden Club, for various trees and plants from BC Nursery. The winners were:

Lacebark Elm- Kristy Rowe

Trident Maple- Dietrich Knapke

Miss Kim Lilac- Lisa Barnhart

Koreania Korean Fir – Samantha Sheppard

Amarylis Bulbs- Hannah Noland

Hanging Basket- George Seip

Mystery Box- Mary Dean

Lion’s Head Japanese Maple- Mike McGraw

Aod Plant- Ginger Allen

If your name was not selected, visit Chris Daeger at BC Nursery and he can help you select this same plant. Dietrich Knapke, age 4, was our youngest winner.