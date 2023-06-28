This year, at the June in Olde Williamsburgh Festival, a raffle was held by the Williamsburg Garden Club, for various trees and plants from BC Nursery. The winners were:
Lacebark Elm- Kristy Rowe
Trident Maple- Dietrich Knapke
Miss Kim Lilac- Lisa Barnhart
Koreania Korean Fir – Samantha Sheppard
Amarylis Bulbs- Hannah Noland
Hanging Basket- George Seip
Mystery Box- Mary Dean
Lion’s Head Japanese Maple- Mike McGraw
Aod Plant- Ginger Allen
If your name was not selected, visit Chris Daeger at BC Nursery and he can help you select this same plant. Dietrich Knapke, age 4, was our youngest winner.