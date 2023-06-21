Since the COVID crisis, many businesses and families are back to a form of normal. However, some areas of the county are still struggling from the lasting effects of the illness and the shutdown, that laws, government funding, and political banter do not resolve. With the increased prices at the grocery store and pharmacy, pockets of the population struggle to adequately feed themselves.

Here in Wayne Township, we have the organizers of the Newtonsville Food Pantry. Seeing the need in their neighborhoods, they drive multiple days each week to pick up surplus from other organizations. After using several locations, the pantry settled in the Wayne Township Administration Building, located in Newtonsville, owned by the Wayne Township Board of Trustees. Twice a week they welcome strangers and neighbors with a kind word and a smile, serving 150-200 families weekly. The goal is to provide enough food for most of the week. Neighbors pick up for their neighbors and shut-ins. A local hobby farmer donates eggs. Other residents drop off donations, citing they remember their hard times and wish to support others in a time of need.

Our pantry is run by trustworthy individuals known for their compassion and commitment to the community. They have established themselves as a local network, creating support for other pantries to avoid waste. As donations come in, they have found a way to get food to their neighbors, as well as strengthen their supportive network within our county.

As a trustee, I am proud of my neighbors. I’m thankful to call them my friends! They saw a need and took action. They work throughout the week to lessen the burden of those struggling. They provide an avenue for others to support their community. All they ask for is the space to work. They have financial supporters covering the electric use of the building. They have established a working relationship with Food Network Angels, providing another financial resource the pantry, as well as a resource for all local residents in the surrounding communities. If you want to learn more, check them out on Facebook: They both have a page.

These dedicated volunteers are the heart and soul of the community. May Wayne Township continue to have members such as these in our community.

By Teresa Hinners

Wayne Township