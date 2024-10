Virginia (Ginny) Lynn Moore, born Virginia Lynn Garrett in 1959 in Cincinnati, OH, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. in Batavia, OH. She was 63 years old. She is survived by her sister Cindy Lanter, her husband, Trent Moore Jr., her daughter Katie Garrett, her daughter Johnnie Cooper, her son Trent Moore III, and 8 grandchildren. A Ceremony shall be held on Saturday, June 24 at 10 a.m. at the Indian Mound Shelter, East Fork, on Park Road 2.