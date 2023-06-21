Disabled Veterans have been taking advantage of the enactment of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 by filing their disability compensation claims.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) statistics, nearly 600,000 claims have already been filed under the auspices of the PACT Act. The VA projects that by the end of the year 2023, a new record will be set for the number of veterans filing their disability claims.

Initially, it was projected that 3.5 million veterans would be eligible to file their PACT Act disability compensation claims. This was because the PACT Act extended to Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, Afghanistan, and Iraqi War Veterans that might have been exposed to airborne toxic substances, especially in the overseas open burn pits and Agent Orange.

According to VA Secretary Denis McDonough, because of the anticipated PACT Act increase in disability claims, the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) had increased their staffing levels by twenty (20%) percent.

This increase in VBA staffing, said the VA Secretary, should assist in expediting the claims and not add to the existing backlog of unresolved claims.

The current VBA’s backlog of disability claims, according to the VA, is approximately 200,000 cases. In order to be considered a backlog case, the disability compensation claim must be waiting for more than 125 days for a VBA decision.

Last year, the VA received a total of 1.7 million disability compensation claims for benefits. With the passage of the PACT Act this year, the VA estimated that there will be an increase of thirty (30%) percent of disability claims filed.

Congress included a $5 billion Toxic Exposure Fund to cover the increased demand on the VBA to assist in avoiding past administrative problems.

For example, when a court decision allowed Vietnam Veterans to get re-evaluated for exposure to Agent Orange, 611,000 claims were filed.

Prior to 2012, the VBA had worked strictly on reviewing the paper records of veterans prior to deciding their disability claims. In 2012, the VBA started the transition from a completely paper-based system to an electronic claims processing system.

This transition was initiated as the Veterans Benefits Management System (VBMS). One of its components was the Veterans Claims Intake Effort, where past paper claims folders were digitized for inclusion into the VBMS. This was instrumental in the changeover from a paper to an electronic system.

Starting in June of 2023, according to the VA’s Acting Assistant Under Secretary for Automated Benefits Delivery Mr. Ray Tellez, the VBA will deploy Smart Search Technology. This will allow the claims processors to conduct intelligent searches of the entire Veteran’s eFolder of documents.

Prior to June of 2023, the VBA claims processors were forced manually to search through a veteran’s multiple documents to obtain documentation needed to make disability claims decisions.

According to Mr. Tellez, the VA still receives paper claims from veterans, however, more than 1.1 million veterans are using electronic means to file their disability claims. Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) Service Officers have already adapted to electronic claim filings. Over 50,000 claims, according to Tellez, are being filed electronically every month.

My Opinion: There are two (2) important things of which a veteran should be aware who may be considering filing or has previously filed a disability compensation claim, under the conditions of the PACT Act.

First, if a veteran files the claim before August 10, 2023, the veteran’s claim will be backdated to August 11, 2022, for disability compensation benefits.

Second, if a disability compensation claim has already been submitted, under the conditions of the PACT Act, the veteran can now electronically check on the current status of the disability claim.

If the disabled veteran desires to check on the status of their PACT Act disability compensation claim, they should follow these steps:

FIRST: Sign into the veteran’s va.gov account with the veteran’s existing Login.gov, ID.me, DS Logon or MyHealtheVet account. If a veteran does not have any of these accounts, the veteran can create a free Login.gov or ID.me account.

Once the veteran is signed into their account, they will have to follow these three (3) steps to check on the status of their PACT Act claim.

SECOND: Go to the veterans “My VA” dashboard. The link for this dashboard is right in the top right corner of the page once the veteran is signed in.

Scroll down to the “Track Claims” Section. The veteran will see a summary of the latest information for any open claims or appeals that the veteran might have.

Click on the “View Status” button for a specific claim. The veteran can then go to a page with more details about the claim’s status and supporting evidence. Evidence may include documents like a doctor’s report or medical test results.

If in doubt concerning the veteran’s PACT Act disability claim status, they should contact the claim’s representative who completed the filing for them.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the current Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman. He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com.