A year to remember for the Milford High School softball team continued to be, well, remembered.

“This year was quite the year – so many records broken throughout the year, so many fun games, and watching the girls compete throughout the tournament was so exciting,” Milford coach Christy Gregory said. “Yes, stats make a statement, but this team left their legacy for so many reasons.”

Ten in particular – as in the number of Lady Eagles named to all-Eastern Cincinnati Conference teams, which were announced recently.

Senior third baseman Avery Fielman headlined that group, being named co-Offensive Player of the Year and a first-teamer.

“Avery has been an outstanding player for us for three years,” Gregory said of Fielman, who was recently selected to the all-Southwest District Division I first team, too.

Fielman batted .521 with nine home runs, 38 runs batted in, and 39 runs scored in 27 games this past season. Her nine home runs were tops in the ECC this past season. She was also fourth in batting average and fifth in RBI, helping lead the Lady Eagles to a tie for first in the ECC at 17-1 (22-5 overall), their first district title since 2004, and a spot in the regionals, where they would lose in the semifinals, falling just two wins of the state tournament.

But Fielman had plenty of help getting Milford to that plateau – a whopping seven other Lady Eagles were named to the ECC first team, with one player named to each the second team and honorable mention, too.

Joining Fielman on the first team were Callie Allison, Myra Darrah, Kaitlyn Flynn, Madi Fugate, Madelyn Jones, Meghan McClellan and Lanie McCoy. Cheruby Herbert was named to the second team and Isabella Zimmerman was honorable mention.

Another area Clermont County school, West Clermont High School, also was well-represented on the various all-conference teams, with four first-teamers, two second-teamers and an honorable-mention pick.

Lady Wolves’ first-teamers were Shelby Allen, Campbell Beatty, Savana Frysinger, and Beckah Giel, with Addison Kasselman and Courtney Partin named to the second team and Taryn Grant to the honorable-mention list.