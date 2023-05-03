Ring Real Estate is excited to announce that ten of their REALTORS® were named Elite Club Award winners by the Southern Ohio Association of REALTORS® at its March 4th Stars of Real Estate Gala. The Southern Ohio Association of REALTORS®, the “Voice for Real Estate” in Southwestern Ohio since 1957, represents nearly 700 members from all real estate specialties in the industry.

The coveted award recognizes outstanding service, phenomenal sales, and a steadfast commitment to clients throughout 2022.

Jill Ring, broker and co-owner of Ring Real Estate, and a silver-level award recipient said, “All of our agents are honored to have received this award, and we are grateful that we get to do what we love in such a supportive community.”

The award is given on a variety of levels. Charlie Ring, sales manager and co-owner of Ring Real Estate, received a silver level award; Rachael Jodrey and Jo Ann Morgan were given diamond level awards; Chris Stratton and Cody Colwell were presented gold level awards; Brian Wright was presented a silver level award; and Paula Colliver, Brittany Howard and Kathleen Plymesser each received a bronze level award.

Since 1995, Ring Real Estate has been providing buyers and sellers with a superior level of service across Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky. They are a full-service real estate agency with experience across a wide spectrum of real estate which includes single-family homes, farms, commercial, and investment properties.