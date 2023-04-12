Mondays starting March 20, thru May 14, 2023, at Clermont County Public Library Locations in Clermont County.
Navigators from Get Covered Ohio will be available to help individuals and families:
• Apply for Medicaid Coverage.
• Update their contract information with Medicaid so they don’t miss important information or deadlines.
• Review any correspondence received from Medicaid and help discern what is needed to renew their
benefits.
• Help decide next steps if they are denied and will lose health coverage through Medicaid or CHIP, if
denied because of inaction or error.
• Help with other health coverage options through Federal Marketplace.
• Chose a Managed care plan for Medicaid or a Marketplace plan and find in-network providers.
• Call 1-833-628-4467 or visit GETCOVEREDOHIO.ORG