Mondays starting March 20, thru May 14, 2023, at Clermont County Public Library Locations in Clermont County.

Navigators from Get Covered Ohio will be available to help individuals and families:

• Apply for Medicaid Coverage.

• Update their contract information with Medicaid so they don’t miss important information or deadlines.

• Review any correspondence received from Medicaid and help discern what is needed to renew their

benefits.

• Help decide next steps if they are denied and will lose health coverage through Medicaid or CHIP, if

denied because of inaction or error.

• Help with other health coverage options through Federal Marketplace.

• Chose a Managed care plan for Medicaid or a Marketplace plan and find in-network providers.

• Call 1-833-628-4467 or visit GETCOVEREDOHIO.ORG