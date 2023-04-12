Starting April 1, hours at the Clermont County Animal Shelter were expanded to better serve the public:

Monday-closed

Tuesday- noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday-noon to 4 p.m.

Thursday-noon to 7 p.m.

Friday-noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

We hope this helps to get more dogs adopted while providing more convenience to our citizens. As always, special appointments can be made in advance outside of those hours to help facilitate an adoption. Call 513-732-8854.

Any and all donations and stray dogs can be dropped off any day and between the hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Tuesday and Thursday till 7 p.m., Saturday till 5 p.m.) before or after hours call the shelter to make arrangements.