Neville Spur Road in Washington Township is back open. The Village of Neville received OPWC (Ohio Public Works Commission) funding in the amount of $123,249 for the project with the total cost of the project at $136,944. The matching funds came from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding and the Village’s Capital Projects funds.

This project involved the removal of two failing culverts on Neville Spur Road as well as grinding and overlaying the road from the bend to the corporation limits. One culvert’s headwall had pulled away from the culvert and was leaning away from the road while the other end was sinking. The second culvert had collapsed in the middle and the Village had filled in the street road above with plywood, concrete, and cold patch to fill in holes to make it traversable. Grading work, installation of rock channel protection and full depth pavement were performed along with culvert replacements in these areas.

With the completion of this project, the Village has secured $458,013 in grant funding over the past 3 years. The Village continues to look for grant funding to improve the community and infrastructure and currently has several additional grant applications submitted.