Our daughter is finishing up her eighth-grade year at West Clermont Middle School. We applied for and was granted open enrollment the last two years. We attended the first Town Hall meeting at the end of last year to find out about the future of open enrollment, because we live in the Batavia school district side of a neighborhood directly across from West Clermont High School. My husband and I enjoyed attending the last two Town Hall meetings. Both meetings were very engaging with active participation from every member. There were opportunities to contribute in small group settings and then share with the larger group. This meant that questions were answered prompting ideas that were then collected at the end of the meeting. I was most impressed to learn how West Clermont High School helps students identify a learning path tailored to their interests, abilities and goals. So, more than just crossing a stage to receive a diploma, students leave West Clermont high school heading in one of four directions – employment, education, entrepreneurship or enlistment.

We are excited to see how our daughter has grown academically and has become involved in groups and activities at WCMS. My husband and I have enjoyed being involved in the middle school so much that we are preparing to sell our house and purchase a home in the West Clermont school district. Our Superintendent, Natasha Adams and Middle School principal, Dr. Traci Rea, are approachable and care so much about our students and teachers.

I recommend anyone who wants to know more about, but also help shape the West Clermont schools attend the Town Hall meetings.

Sincerely,

Tonia Hinkle