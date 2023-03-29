On March 7, 2023, with both bipartisan and bicameral support, an updated version of the Breakthrough Therapies Act was introduced to Congress. Senators Rand Paul and Cory Booker, along with Representatives Nancy Mace and Madeleine Dean, submitted companion bills S. 689 and H.R. 1393 for consideration.

These bills would update the existing Controlled Substance Act (CSA) and improve access to potentially lifesaving treatments for veterans with mental health conditions. The updating of the CSA would focus on the two (2) Schedule 1 drugs, MDMA and psilocybin.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has initially designated MDMA and psilocybin-assisted therapies as “Breakthrough Therapies.” This means, they do demonstrate substantial improvement over any current available treatments, a clear demonstration of effectiveness.

In terms of effectiveness, perhaps the best person to ask would be former Marine and Army veteran Johnathan Lubecky, who was medically retired in 2009. The Sergeant was deployed in active combat zones in both Iraq and Afghanistan in 2005 to 2006.

Sergeant Lubecky was fortunate that the five (5) times he attempted to take his life, he was unsuccessful. He was also fortunate that a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) was conducting a clinical trial on MDMA and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The Sergeant took his first administered dose of MDMA in November of 2014. By 2022, he indicated that he was healed of the symptoms of PTSD.

“One of the biggest lies we were ever told was that PTSD is a permanent condition,” said Lubecky.

“Whether it’s’ MDMA-assisted therapies, regular talk therapies, other therapies, I am proof that PTSD can be eliminated,” concluded the now Veterans & Governmental Affairs Liaison for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies’ Public Benefit Corporation.

Several research studies conducted in both the United States and England have demonstrated the substantial medical benefits of MDMA and psilocybin-assisted therapies. A 2020 National Center for PTSD using MDMA study found “significant and very large” reductions in suicidal thoughts, PTSD and anxiety among Operation Iraqi Freedom veterans.

On February 3, 2023, the government of Australia announced a rescheduling of both MDMA and psilocybin. This permitted authorized psychiatrists to prescribe them for PTSD and treatment -resistant depression, subject to treatment protocols.

However, the main roadblock to research and subsequent clinical trials by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is that both drugs are now classified as Schedule 1 substances.

“As a physician, I’m proud to co-lead this legislation with Senator Booker to get the government out of the way and expand compassionate medical use for patients in need of care,” said the Kentucky Senator Paul.

“This legislation will remove the bureaucratic hurdles which have hindered critical research and compassionate use of potentially lifesaving therapies,” said Representative Nancy Macy, speaking of H.R. 1393.

“According to recent studies, certain Schedule I substances such as MDMA and psilocybin could offer major advancements in the treatment of depression, severe post-traumatic stress disorder, and addiction,” noted Senator Booker, speaking of the pending legislation contained in S. 689.

“Our bipartisan legislation reduces barriers that will enable better research and compassionate use of two innovative and potentially lifesaving treatments — MDMA and psilocybin,” commented Representative Dean. “We must always work to break stigma and help make recovery possible for more people.”

This proposed legislation would update the CSA’s definition to include the two (2) active ingredient therapies that receive an FDA “Breakthrough Therapy Designation” or “Expanded Access” approval.

These MDMA and psilocybin-assisted therapies programs possibility would help disabled veterans to manage their PTSD, depression and prevent suicides.

My Opinion: MDMA is the shortened version of the street drug name of “Ecstasy” (in a tablet form) or “Molly” (in a crystal form). The chemical name of MDMA is twenty-nine (29) letters long.

Passage of this Act, by both the House and the Senate, is only the first step in a long and arduous journey for the VA to use these two (2) controlled substances to treat veterans for PTSD.

However, if the clinical trial phase of this Act can save only one veteran from the ravages of PTSD, like Sergeant Lubecky, then the passage of this Act would be both useful and successful for other disabled veterans.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran, who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the current Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be reached at: plahovinsak@msn.com.