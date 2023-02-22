Milford Exempted Village School District special education teacher Haley Colwell has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Colwell was nominated by her superintendent, Jennie Berkley.

Haley teaches in a treatment classroom alongside a mental health therapist, allowing students with severe emotional disabilities to return to their home district and receive more opportunities. The treatment classroom was a success because of Colwell’s resilience, communication, passion, care, and commitment to understanding what every student needed and how staff could best fill their roles in the classroom.

With her success, Colwell became a behavioral consultant throughout the district. Colwell appreciates the privilege to continue learning and growing while creating an environment for students and staff to succeed.

“She sees every day as a possibility to celebrate small wins to make life better for others,” said Berkley. “Her heart is full for and from this work. She truly is a LifeChanger and change maker; for that, we are all better.”

About LifeChanger of the Year

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2022-2023 school year.

(1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(1) Capstone Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.

(1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals, and will be announced in early 2023. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must

Make a positive impact in the lives of students

Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride

Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level

Possess a proven record of professional excellence

Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning

Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards

A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.

To view Haley Colwell’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.