The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Unit #63 (Batavia) raised $2,416 to support the Just B Kids Scholarship Fund. This fund will send children of wounded, disabled or fallen veterans to a one (1) week summer camp.

The summer camp is Camp Corral, which is sponsored by the Golden Corral Restaurant Chain. The DAV, the DAVA and the Golden Corral have been long-time partners in supporting all the efforts at Camp Corral.

“Our Unit wanted to do something to support the children of disabled veterans and Camp Corral was the perfect choice,” said Unit #63 Commander Shirley Plahovinsak.

“Over 29,000 children from every state in the nation have participated in the Camp Corral Program,” continued Commander Plahovinsak, “and our Auxiliary members wanted to make a difference in these children’s lives.”

“We are extremely fortunate that we have a Golden Corral Restaurant at the Eastgate Plaza, and a great Store Manager, like James Braunheim and his entire staff, to support our Auxiliary us during the fundraising week,” explained Plahovinsak.

Over 5,600 deserving children of military parents have attended Camp Corral through the joint efforts of both the DAV and the DAVA’s Just B Kids Scholarship Program.

These children attend Camp Corral at no cost to their parents and for every $600 raised Unit #63 will be able to send one (1) child to this Camp. The Camp provides resilience-based programs, focused upon unique attributes and challenges, shared by military-connected children.

In January of 2023, Unit #63 obtained a pledge from the DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess, that any funds raised by Unit #63 for the Just B Kids Scholarship Program will be doubled by the DAV National Headquarters. However, the donations must be submitted by either DAV and DAVA representatives for them to be doubled.

“The “doubling” of our Unit’s efforts will mean that the $2,416.00 will now become $4,832.00 and eight (8) children of disabled veterans will be able to attend Camp Corral,” explained the Unit Commander.

“Several veteran organizations in our area had seen the story of our Unit’s planned efforts, in the Clermont Sun Newspaper, and indicated that they would like to support the Just B Kids Scholarship Program,” said Joyce Hutchinson, the Unit #63 Senior Vice-Commander. “We anticipate receiving donations from these veteran organizations in the near future.”

The nearest Camp Corral Summer Camp, to the southwestern Ohio area, is at Camp Ernst, located in Burlington, Kentucky. The one-week camp is scheduled from August 6, 2023, to August 12, 2023. The application process for Camp Corral at Camp Ernst has started on February 20, 2023.

Additional information on the eligibility requirements can be found at the justbkids.org website. Parents needing assistance in completing the application process can contact Unit #63 Commander Shirley Plahovinsak at ssb428@hotmail.com .

“I would like to thank DAVA State of Ohio Commander Diana Pollock for approving this worthwhile project,” emphasized Plahovinsak. “Our Unit is trying to make a difference in the lives of children of disabled veterans. Her approval endorsed our mission!”

“I would also like to personally thank Auxiliary members Jack Brady, Aaron Cunningham, Myrtle Davis, Pat Esswein, Judy Hezlep, Joyce Hutchinson, Ray Hutchinson, John Plahovinsak, Don Sheppard, Connie Stanzak, James Stanzak, and Reynolds Robertson for all their efforts in supporting the Just B Kids Scholarship Program,” concluded Unit Commander Plahovinsak.