The secret seems to be out of the bag. The educational community recognizes what we already know here at Bethel-Tate Schools, that our teachers are among the best in the state and country.

Once again, two of our teachers were tapped to present best practices at professional conferences. Last November Bethel-Tate Middle School seventh-grade math/social studies teacher Jared Cox presented at the Association of Middle-Level Education (AMLE) Annual Conference. Earlier this month, BTMS band/choir teacher Paul Glader presented at the 2023 Ohio Music Educators Association (OMEA) Professional Development Conference in Columbus.

The AMLE & Mr. Cox

The AMLE is an international organization made up of 35,000 middle school educators. Its focus is on advancing the education profession. Mr. Cox presented social studies frameworks that can be utilized to help increase student engagement and enhance student retention of history concepts.

The presentation provided the middle school educators in attendance with ways to connect ancient civilizations with student interests, provided an understanding of cultural diffusion, and a way to design student-led investigations into past historical events.

The OMEA & Mr. Glader

Ohio has the third-largest professional development conference for music education in the United States. The title of Mr. Glader’s Feb. 2 presentation was “TikTok, Time’s a Tickin’: Building Your Program’s Presence Through Responsible Social Media Usage.”

The presentation was designed to benefit current and future music educators looking to enhance their music program’s visibility through social media. It also served as a guide to presenting, building, and advocating for one’s school music program in a positive manner. This was achieved, of course, within the construct of their school district’s social media usage guidelines through various social media platforms.

This was Mr. Glader’s first time presenting at the OMEA Conference.