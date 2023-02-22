The first day of February was extra special for the staff and students at William Bick Primary. It was the 100th day of school for the 2022-2023 school year.

At the Primary School, this is a very exciting day for our students, a day they look forward to every year. Many classrooms have calendar time as a part of their normal daily schedule, and students start counting up from 1 on the first day of school.

Students in each grade level at William Bick Primary celebrated the 100th day in their own unique and fun ways.

Kindergarten students wore 100th-day hats. Students sorted 100 fruit loops into equal rows and flipped a penny 100 times to see whether it landed on heads or tails more often.

Many of our first-grade students decided to dress up like a 100-year-old man or woman for this once-a-year day.

Second-grade classrooms celebrated being 100 days “brighter” by having a neon glow party.

Other classrooms wrote about what they would do when they turned 100-years-old. These writings are now hanging in our hallways.

Students throughout the school counted to 100 in different ways, whether by 1s, 5s, or 10s.

Day 100 was recognized in a variety of ways, but one thing was the same. All students in all grades celebrated!