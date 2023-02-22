Pictured, from left, are Jeff (Board Member) & Ashley Bieber, Melissa & Sean Gary. Photo courtesy Stepping Stones.

<p>Pictured, from left, are Julie Richardson (Board Member), Jenny Heekin, Cathy Major, Lisa Elliot. Photo courtesy Stepping Stones.</p>

<p>Pictured, from left, are David (Board Member) & Susan Eltringham, Pamela Long, Al Koncius (Board Member). Photo courtesy Stepping Stones.</p>

<p>Pictured, from left, are Patti Zesch (Event chair) and Mary McGraw (Open Your Heart Founder). Photo courtesy Stepping Stones. </p>

<p>Pictured are serving bowls created by Stepping Stones’ Adult Day Program participants. Photo courtesy Stepping Stones.</p>

Stepping Stones hosted its 15th annual Open Your Heart fundraiser on February 7, 2023, in a hybrid format. Stepping Stones netted more than $94,000 to benefit year-round programming for children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Supporters gathered in person at Eddie Merlot’s for a cocktail hour and a delicious dinner with a premier raffle and artwork created by Stepping Stones program participants. Other supporters enjoyed their meals from Eddie Merlot’s in the comfort of their own homes. At-home supporters were able to buy raffle tickets online, purchase pottery kits for participants and donate to Stepping Stones’ Campership drive.

“We are so appreciative of everyone that came to support Stepping Stones at Open Your Heart,” said Patti Zesch, event chair. “We are so happy that the 15th anniversary of this event was such a success and we hope that it continues to grow in the years to come.”