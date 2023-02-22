Stepping Stones hosted its 15th annual Open Your Heart fundraiser on February 7, 2023, in a hybrid format. Stepping Stones netted more than $94,000 to benefit year-round programming for children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Supporters gathered in person at Eddie Merlot’s for a cocktail hour and a delicious dinner with a premier raffle and artwork created by Stepping Stones program participants. Other supporters enjoyed their meals from Eddie Merlot’s in the comfort of their own homes. At-home supporters were able to buy raffle tickets online, purchase pottery kits for participants and donate to Stepping Stones’ Campership drive.

“We are so appreciative of everyone that came to support Stepping Stones at Open Your Heart,” said Patti Zesch, event chair. “We are so happy that the 15th anniversary of this event was such a success and we hope that it continues to grow in the years to come.”