The City of Loveland’s second annual Hearts Afire Weekend will give back to the community.

Taking place Feb. 10-12, Hearts Afire Weekend is a free, three-day celebration in Loveland — nicknamed the “Sweetheart of Ohio” — in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The event debuted in 2022 and delighted attendees with unique activities such as an ice sculpture walking tour, fire twirlers, and a game village made of ice. In addition to the large activities, many local businesses supported the event by hosting dining specials, retail sales, and love-inspired events.

One such event was the Charity Date Auction, hosted by Cappy’s Wine and Spirits. Owner Ben Capodagli said the event raised more than $6,000 for Furgotten Dog Rescue.

“It’s incredible to see the community give back in such a big way. We really think it’s a remarkable experience to see our community come together to have fun and also support local charities. We cannot wait to do it all again this year,” Capodagli said.

This year, Cappy’s Charity Date Auction returns on Friday, Feb. 10 from 6-8 p.m. and 9-11 p.m. with all net proceeds supporting the Women’s Health Initiatives Foundation (WHIF), a local nonprofit that connects women with natural options to prevent, treat and defeat cancer. The highest bids will win a group date in Loveland on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“We are so excited to be chosen by Cappy’s as their charity of choice for their Hearts Afire event. All monies received from the Cappy’s event will be used to fund our individual grant program. Some of our board members will be participating in the date auction. So fun!” said Kelly Brown, WHIF’s executive director.

Also, this year, the city and the Loveland Legacy Foundation are partnering with the Loveland Stage Company, the local award-winning theater. Loveland Legacy Foundation is a nonprofit created to improve the Loveland community by giving financial support to local businesses.

Several activities have been organized to raise funds for Loveland Stage Company to replace its theater’s HVAC system— an estimated $95,500 replacement cost.

On Feb. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., the theater will host Crushin It!, a valentine-themed variety show. Attendees can expect music, comedy, dance and games for this perfect valentine experience. Admission includes the show, drinks, and dessert. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Additionally, there will be a Hearts Afire Valentine Pageant at the Loveland Stage Company on Saturday, Feb. 11 for children ages 1-4. This is a fun pageant that will be judged by the Loveland Valentine Ladies, a local group of women known for their community service. Again, all proceeds will go toward the theater’s HVAC fundraiser.

“We are honored to be part of Hearts Afire Weekend to help raise funds for our beloved theater. Bringing award-winning shows to the community brings us so much joy! We can’t wait to present Crushin It! and give the audience amazing entertainment for this special weekend,” said Jenna Schroeder, LSC Director of Development.

“Hearts Afire is another way we can link arms with our town and lift each other up! We have a new saying at the theater — ‘Act with love’ — and we hope you will join us in doing just that.”

To view the full schedule of activities happening during Hearts Afire Weekend, please visit https://lovinlifeloveland.com/events/hearts-afire/.

Activities will be hosted throughout Historic Downtown Loveland and along the Loveland-Madeira Corridor. Most activities take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 and are free.

For questions about the 2023 Hearts Afire Weekend, please contact Misty Clark at Loveland City Hall at (513) 707-1437.