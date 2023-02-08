The Superior Foundation is pleased to announce that it has approved $30,000 in funding to award up to thirty $1,000 scholarships this spring. Any Superior Credit Union member who meets the scholarship eligibility requirements is welcome to apply.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to our members,” said Pam Shaw, Executive Director. “As an organization, we believe education is the key to a bright future. This scholarship program allows us to assist our members as they continue their educational pursuits. Giving back to the communities we serve is a priority for us, and we look forward to awarding these scholarships to deserving students.”

Applicant must be a member of Superior Credit Union and a full-time student enrolled at an accredited technical school, college, or university. These scholarships are intended for a student who has shown success in furthering their education beyond high school. Therefore, applicants must have completed at least one semester at an accredited technical school, college, or university and have a minimum cumulative 2.75 GPA.

Applications are open at www.superiorcu.com/scholarship until 5 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 1.

About The Superior Foundation The Superior Foundation, Inc. was established in 2014 with a gift from the members of Superior Credit Union, Inc. The Superior Foundation is a not-for-profit private foundation established to support programs that benefit the communities served by Superior Credit Union. The mission of the Superior Foundation is to fund programs that are focused on creating financial stability for individuals and families in the communities they serve.