Friday night I was lucky enough to go with my daughter, Shea, and granddaughter, Sophie, to CNE. My great nephew, Grant, is a senior at CNE. Friday night was senior night for basketball. It was great to see Grant play and be introduced before the game.

As I have told you before I have a large family. Friday night I got to meet the two newest members. Grey, who is eight months, I think, and Zeke, who is just a month old. They are so cute. I think there were 18 family members at the game. Geez, Louise! (You know her!) It was great seeing them all.

It has been a while since I was back at CNE. You know I am originally from Owensville. I graduated from CNE long ago! It is always great to go to a game or function and see some of the people I knew back then. It is funny to see them older-gray hair, wrinkles maybe, thinner, heavier, different yet just the same. There is still the same smile, the same twinkle in their eyes. They have the same head and hand movements. Just like back in the day when we went to “Sock Hops” in the gym. Where I dislocated my knee doing “The Twist!” Remember “Stairway To The Stars?” Do you remember sneaking into the boys’ locker room and some cute guy catching you and throwing you out the door? How about holding hands in the grandstands? Maybe sneaking a kiss! Do you remember the County Chorus and Band Concert? My class graduated in the gym. Yes, the gym. No big arena for us-just the gym. It was enough.

As I walked in the doors Friday night I wondered where all the buses were. It smelled exactly the same. “Popcorn” and a little bit like stinky sweat socks! It was a great time and a great reminiscence.

I hope you remember high school with a smile. Good Luck and God Bless to Grant and to you my readers.