On January 20, 2023, Congressman Warren Davidson introduced the Lead by Example Act (H.R. 411) in Congress, which would compel all House of Representatives and Senators, and all their staffs, to receive their health care exclusively from Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities.

Representative Nancy Mace was a co-sponsor of this bill on January 26, 2023.

The intent of the proposed legislation bill, according to Congressman Davidson, is to make Congress more aware of the existing and longstanding problems within the VA.

“Providing our veterans with the highest quality care is a bipartisan issue on which nearly all members of Congress agree,” the Congressman said. “The VA is charged with fulfilling our nation’s obligation to provide veterans with the health benefits they have earned. To fulfill that obligation, the VA will require consistent and intentional congressional oversight.”

According to Congressman Davidson’s webpage, “The current state of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is a particular insult to our veterans. While many do receive care in an honorable fashion. Others are neglected or receive subpar care. Congress has historically responded by throwing more money at the problem.”

Currently, both House and Senate elected officials, and their staffs, are required to obtain their health coverage either through the Health Care Insurance Exchange or the Federal Benefits Program, created under former President Barrack Obama.

“As the nation continues to look for ways to care for its people, we must especially consider veterans’ needs and think proactively about how new policies and changes will affect their care,” Davidson’s webpage stated.

“When I talk with veterans, they always stress the urgency surrounding veterans’ health care issues, particularly for mental health services,” Davidson stated. “My bill will ensure members of Congress have a stake in improving the VA health care system.”

“Since I have been in Congress, I have supported the VA MISSON Act, the VA Accountability Act and the PACT Act,” added the Congressman. These bills increased access to care, expanded benefits, and improved the quality of care. However, more must be done to improve the VA,” concluded Davidson.”

My Opinion: Initially, I had thought that providing medical services and health care exclusively to our elected officials and their staffs was not only an impractical idea but also a waste of veterans’ scarce medical resources.

Veterans have earned these medical benefits by their military service, so why should we be forcing these valuable medical benefits on individuals who have not earned them. At first glance, it did not make sense.

However, by forcing our legislators, and their respective staffs, to utilize the VA facilities as their sole source of medical services and health care, we will be providing them with a unique opportunity. This opportunity will allow them to experience the same services that veterans receive at the VA facilities.

Less than ten (10) years ago, one (1) VA southwestern facility was accused (and proven) of systematically underreporting veteran wait times for health care. By doing so, it gave the impression to the general public that veterans were receiving timely medical care and services.

Unfortunately, the findings of the resulting investigation determined that some veterans died while waiting lengthy periods of time for their health care. Congress responded by creating a pilot program to allow veterans to receive health care from the private sector.

This pilot program evolved into a permanent program under the VA Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act of 2018, or the MISSION Act of 2018. This was a $52 billion Act which overhauled veterans’ access to private healthcare, including urgent care, and caregivers’ benefits.

I concur with Congressman Davidson that in the past, Congress had been “throwing money at the VA” hoping to improve the medical and care services to veterans.

Perhaps by providing them (or forcing them) with an opportunity to use the VA will provide them with a greater sense of urgency to the plight of our injured veterans.

The only way to determine if this will provide a greater emphasis to resolving the problems confronting the VA is to involve Congress in the VA process as a willing or unwilling participant.

For this reason, I support the enactment of H.R. 411, the Lead by Example Act, sponsored by Congressman Warren Davidson.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran, who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio Hospital Chairman. He can be directly contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com