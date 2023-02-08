Batavia High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) students have plunged into ice cold water to raise money for Special Olympics since 2010. The annual Polar Plunge took place January 28th outside Reds Stadium at The Banks.

This year they raised $6,821.00 bringing their overall total to $106,879.00. All money raised will go directly to Special Olympics athletes and events.

Batavia Locals Schools superintendent Keith Millard and assistant principal Matt Buis joined the students for the plunge. Mr. Buis said, “I loved participating and it was wonderful to see so many of our students committed to supporting a wonderful cause. Jumping in a pool of cold water in January takes real dedication and I couldn’t be prouder of our students.”

Sophomore Alex Hall volunteered to take the stage as the Special Olympics Polar Bear again this year. He was joined onstage by Mr. Redlegs and Gary, the FC Cincinnati mascot.

Special Olympics is the national service project for BPA. Batavia BPA students are enrolled in the business management program at Batavia High School, a satellite program of Great Oaks Career Campuses.