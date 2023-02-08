Pictured Left to Right:
Deron Shinkle – Class of 1986
Miami Valley Conference Wrestler of the Year 1985-86
1st Team Wrestling (MVC) 145lbs. 1985-86
Sectional Wrestling Champ 145lbs 1985-86
1st Team Cincinnati Enquirer & Post Wrestling 145lbs 1985-86
District & State Wrestling Qualifier
1st Team Football (MVC) Defense 1985
East/West All Star Football Linebacker 1986
John Boggs Award 1986
Wrestled at Ohio Northern University 1986-89
Carl Wood – Class of 1978
3rd Team All-Ohio Basketball 1978
Class “A” Basketball Player of the Year Cincinnati Enquirer 1978
1st Team All-Southwest District Basketball 1978
3x Clermont County League (CCL) All-Star 1975-1978
2nd Team All-Southwest District Basketball 1978
4x Clermont County League (CCL) Basketball All-Star
Rodney Schnatz – Class of 1980
2x Baseball Clermont County League (CCL) All-Star 1979-1980
2x Baseball Team MVP 1979-1980
2x Baseball Player of the Month (LaRosa’s Clermont County)
OHSAA Baseball All-Ohio 1980
Drafted by Montreal Expos – 6 Round
Kayla Ernst – Class of 2000
District Player of the Year Girls Basketball 2008-09
Cincinnati Enquirer Girls Basketball Player of the Year 2009
1st Team All District Girls Basketball 2009
1st Team SBAAC Girls Basketball 2009
1st Team All Cincinnati 2009
NCAC Player of the Year Women’s Basketball 2013
Capital One Academic All American 2013
3x 1st Team All-Conference NCAD Women’s Basketball
Kenyon College Senior Athlete of the Year 2013
NCAC Women’s Basketball All-Decade Team 2004-2013