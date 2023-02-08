Pictured Left to Right:

Deron Shinkle – Class of 1986

Miami Valley Conference Wrestler of the Year 1985-86

1st Team Wrestling (MVC) 145lbs. 1985-86

Sectional Wrestling Champ 145lbs 1985-86

1st Team Cincinnati Enquirer & Post Wrestling 145lbs 1985-86

District & State Wrestling Qualifier

1st Team Football (MVC) Defense 1985

East/West All Star Football Linebacker 1986

John Boggs Award 1986

Wrestled at Ohio Northern University 1986-89

Carl Wood – Class of 1978

3rd Team All-Ohio Basketball 1978

Class “A” Basketball Player of the Year Cincinnati Enquirer 1978

1st Team All-Southwest District Basketball 1978

3x Clermont County League (CCL) All-Star 1975-1978

2nd Team All-Southwest District Basketball 1978

4x Clermont County League (CCL) Basketball All-Star

Rodney Schnatz – Class of 1980

2x Baseball Clermont County League (CCL) All-Star 1979-1980

2x Baseball Team MVP 1979-1980

2x Baseball Player of the Month (LaRosa’s Clermont County)

OHSAA Baseball All-Ohio 1980

Drafted by Montreal Expos – 6 Round

Kayla Ernst – Class of 2000

District Player of the Year Girls Basketball 2008-09

Cincinnati Enquirer Girls Basketball Player of the Year 2009

1st Team All District Girls Basketball 2009

1st Team SBAAC Girls Basketball 2009

1st Team All Cincinnati 2009

NCAC Player of the Year Women’s Basketball 2013

Capital One Academic All American 2013

3x 1st Team All-Conference NCAD Women’s Basketball

Kenyon College Senior Athlete of the Year 2013

NCAC Women’s Basketball All-Decade Team 2004-2013