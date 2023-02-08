The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments is asking for input from the public on its Strategic Regional Policy Plan.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups working to develop collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the Tri-State, according to information from the agency.

OKI is updating its SRPP and it is asking the public to provide input through a new survey called “How Do We Grow From Here?”

The deadline to complete the online survey is March 31. The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6XH2N67 .

According to information from OKI, the SRPP supports the goals of the agency’s long-range transportation plan “by identifying opportunities to improve our transportation priorities with better land-use policies and practices,” said Travis Miller, OKI’s regional planning manager. “OKI uses this plan to support and help advance local land use planning across the tristate region.”

The long-range transportation plan is available online at https://2050.oki.org/ .

It was explained that transportation investments have a direct impact on community land uses and development opportunities. Transportation systems affect community character, the natural environment and local economies.

Jim Pickering, Senior Communications Specialist for OKI, explained the importance of the public’s participation in developing the plan.

“Public input helps us determine key priorities for our region and its future growth,” he said.

OKI uses six strategic subject areas help organize its planning efforts. They are: transportation, land use, housing, public facilities and services, natural systems, and economic development.

OKI shared that it has been engaging regional experts representing state and local agencies, nonprofits focused on community investment and environmental conservation, as well as economic development professionals to offer key insights on conditions and trends for each subject area since the summer of 2022.

OKI’s Board is expected to consider final SRPP updates in June.