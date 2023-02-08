The public is invited to Cranston Memorial Church in New Richmond for a special talk with Dr. David Fankhauser, who will share his experiences from 1961 as a young college student and a Freedom Rider.

The talks will be held Sunday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cranston Memorial Church is located at 200 Union St. in New Richmond.

Fankhauser, now a retired professor of Biology at the University of Cincinnati, joined the Freedom Riders seeking to end illegal segregation in interstate transportation in the South, reads the promotional material for the talk. His journey included 42 days in jail and meeting the Freedom Riders supporters: Revs. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ralph Abernathy.

The two talks are free and all are welcome to attend.