For 2023, New Year’s resolutions are out – and life-changing revolutions are in. It’s amazing the way a one-letter change in the middle of a word can make a world of difference in the promises for we make to ourselves for the new year.

Typical New Year’s resolutions are for short-term gain, like promising to cut back on chocolate or to spend more time at the gym. But, let’s face it, routine resolutions like those are often just that – routine. They’re concerned with the day-to-day things we should have been doing all along. Even worse, most routine New Year’s resolutions will be forgotten before Groundhog’s Day.

On the other hand, a revolution – in the most positive and constructive sense of that word – is something else again. A New Year’s commitment to shake up your world by upgrading your education, job skills and earning power will have transformational impacts that can last a lifetime. That will be more important in 2023 than ever before, as employers in nearly every field are eager to hire people with the latest skills.

Making a new start may not be as difficult as you think when you can use the life experiences and on-the-job skills you’ve been acquiring since high school. Those skills provide a solid foundation that give you a head start on your way to advancing your existing career or opening doors to a new one. In other words, a New Year’s decision to upskill your education can turn an ordinary resolution into a true revolution for your career and future success.

I know, because in my leadership role at Western Governors University Ohio, I’ve seen thousands of Ohioans, mostly working-age adults, doing just that. That’s because our nonprofit, online-only programs are designed expressly to meet the needs of busy adult learners want to study at their own pace and capitalize on their existing skills to earn accredited degrees or professional certification that can advance their careers.

There is good news for those looking to upskill and put themselves in a better position themselves for a rewarding new career. Ohio has good employers and abundant job openings in high-growth areas such as health care, teaching, business, and information technology. And, thanks to our state leaders, a $2,500 Second Chance Grant is also available to help Ohioans restart their college careers in order to obtain a degree or credential. These types of grants are in addition to a wide variety of scholarships and other financial aid offered by Ohio’s colleges and universities that may help defer the costs. For example, at WGU Ohio, we offer a $2,500 New Year Scholarship for new students who plan to enroll in 2023.

Ohioans are fortunate to have such a broad range of educational choices for making their career-upgrading resolutions a reality, whether on-line or in a classroom. Though it may not suit everyone’s particular situation, I like to think that WGU and others offering on-line, competency-based learning offer the important advantages of flexibility, independence and affordability that today’s older students need.

In fact, that model of learning was the revolutionary goal of 19 U.S. state governors when they joined forces to start Western Governors University in 1997. They wanted an affordable higher-education alternative that served to busy adults with job and family obligations, but also with a need for more education in order to upgrade their careers. The result has given adult learners the chance to go to college from home, at their own pace, while working and caring for their families.

This New Year’s Eve, as you consider making resolutions for 2023, think about a decision that will spark a lasting revolution in your life and give the best return for your investment and effort. Resolve to take a life-changing step toward strengthening your job prospects and earning power, whether that’s with WGU or at one of the other accredited adult-learner education choices in Ohio.

Dr. K. L. Allen is chancellor of WGU Ohio, the state affiliate of online, nonprofit Western Governors University.