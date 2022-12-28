The Amelia Garden Club promotes home and community beautification work. Annually the Club recognizes a home and business in its surrounding area for its beautification.

The AGC Committee headed up by Virginia Schneider requested its members to nominate candidates for this recognition and she researched the validity of the nominations. The Club votes on the candidates. Committee member, Rose Wiebel, prepared the Garden Rock(s) to be presented to the winning candidates.

The Amelia Garden Club voted on the home of Gary and Penny Coffey of Batavia for their beautiful home and landscaping. Their home was built in 1850 (172 years ago), and they have lived there for 35 years. Penny is the gardener of the home. She is retired from Cincinnati Children’s and Gary worked for Senco for 40 years. They have a son who is a teacher and a 15-month-old granddaughter. (Pictured to the left is member, Rose Wiebel, Committee Chair, Virginia Schneider, and Gary & Penny Coffey accepting the Garden Rock award.) They can now place their winning Garden Rock in their landscape.

Don Rigos in Amelia was selected to recognize their business. Juan Garcia, Manager, accepted the Garden Rock and the Rock is now displayed in their entrance.

Congratulations to both Gary & Penny Coffey and Don Rigos for keeping our community beautiful. Thank you for beautifying the community surrounding us. If you have an interest in being a candidate in 2023, email: ameliagardenclub@gmail.com.

If you are interested in the Amelia Garden Club, contact Connie at 937-205-2546.