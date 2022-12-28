When it comes to cancer, it’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome. So why not start the new year by checking your annual mammogram screening off your to-do list?

Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.

For nine years, Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) Walk-ins are available, but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait. If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in January:

Colerain Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic

3636 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45251

January 17, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

Crestview Hills, Crestview Hills Plaza

2791 Town Center Blvd., Crestview Hills, KY 41017

January 24, 2023, 1 p.m.

Evendale, Walgreens

3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241

January 16, 2023, 8 a.m.

Fairfield, Kroger

560 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

January 3, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

Finneytown, Kroger

8241 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH. 45231

January 31, 2023, 1 p.m.

Forest Park, Kroger

1212 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

January 27, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

Forestville, Immaculate Heart of Mary

7770 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255

January 26, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

Oakley, Rookwood Commons

2637 Edmondson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

January 18, 2023, 8 a.m.

West Chester, Everybody Fitness

7060 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester, OH. 45069

January 9, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

Western Hills, Dillards

6290 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

January 6, 2023, 12:30 p.m.

Wyoming, Recreation Center

9940 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45215

January 31, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.