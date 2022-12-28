On Dec. 8, Clermont County Commissioner David Painter was named to the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) 2023 Executive Committee as 2nd Vice President.

“I’m humbled and honored to join this important team,” Painter said. “As a leading advocacy group, CCAO always keeps the needs of citizens at the forefront of its activities. This position allows me an opportunity to advocate for Clermont County and counties as a whole at the statewide level.”

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio advances effective county government for Ohio through legislative advocacy, education and training, technical assistance and research, quality enterprise service programs, and greater citizen awareness and understanding of county government.

The team includes:

Glenn Miller, Henry County Commissioner

• 2023 CCAO President

Chris Abbuhl, Tuscarawas County Commissioner

• 2023 CCAO 1st Vice President

David Painter, Clermont County Commissioner

• CCAO 2023 2nd Vice President

Casey Kozlowski, Ashtabula County Commissioner

• 2023 CCAO Secretary

Denise Driehaus, Hamilton County Commissioner

• 2023 CCAO Treasurer