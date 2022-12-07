An interchange project is planned for the intersection of state Route 32 and Olive Branch Stonelick Road.

The project will take place at Olive Branch-Stonelick Road at the state Route 32 eastbound interchange, according to information from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

On Dec. 19, the intersection at the state Route 32 eastbound off-ramp and Olive Branch-Stonelick Road in Batavia Township will be converted to an all-way stop.

ODOT reminds motorists of the need for additional caution through the intersection as these changes are implemented.

Right now, the intersection is a one-way stop, with the right of way going to the drivers on Olive Branch-Stonelick Road.

Traffic signs alerting motorists for the upcoming change were installed this week. Also, the Clermont County Engineer’s Office was set to post a reduced speed limit of 40 miles per hour on Olive Branch-Stonelick Road.

Batavia Township Administrator Jeff Uckotter explained that Olive Branch Stonelick is a County Road; ODOT is responsible for the off-ramp.

The interchange project is happening because of increased traffic demands.

More specifically, ODOT said that the change is an interim measure to improve safety due to the increased traffic the intersection has been experiencing from ongoing construction on state Route 32 in the Eastgate area.

The agency said that the all-way stop is a cost-effective countermeasure that can be implemented quickly.

ODOT staff will continue to work with officials from Batavia Township and the Clermont County Engineer’s Office to evaluate the intersection for possible longer-term solutions that might be needed once the nearby construction projects are done.