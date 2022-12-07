The quest to place a Filipino coin in a World War II veteran’s hand who served in the Philippines during the war was accomplished on June 21, 2021, when Army Private Buford Noland received a visitor at his Owensville home.

Buford had entered the service in early 1942 doing his initial training in Tyler, Texas shipping out to Ford Ord, California. Buford’s service was with the 147 Infantry, Company, 37th Division United States Army.

Buford’s wife, Margaret, left their home in Irvine, Kentucky, Estell County near Richmond with two girlfriends on a three-day train trip to join Buford. Margaret stayed with the family of Dr. Willingham until Buford was shipped out to the South Pacific in April 1942. Buford landed on Bougainville Island, Solomon Islands where he was stationed for nineteen months. Buford received the Bronze Star for his actions taken to save the life of a severely injured soldier from a mortar shell wound to his lower body.

Buford served on the Solomon Islands ending when his 147th Company was put on a transfer carrier to accompany General Douglas McArthur’s return to the Philippines. General McArthur had promised to return and capture the Philippines when he and his staff were forced to leave in early 1942 when the Japanese had overrun the northern province of Luzon. On October 20, 1944, one hundred thousand army and navy soldiers invaded the Leyte Island, Philippines. A thousand ships accompanied the ground force which was the largest fleet assembled in the South Pacific. Manila, the Capital of the Philippines, was liberated on February 27, 1945, and complete United States control by July 4, 1945.

Buford was a dependable infantryman. Buford received the Silver Star at Manila. He was asked to become an officer, but he refused knowing he couldn’t continue to serve with the men which whom he entered the army. Buford remembers many platoon operations to remove any Japanese still remaining on the island. Especially a patrol with his best friend Pvt. Doug Alcorn near a volcano on the Num Num Trail. Buford left the Philippines landing on the mainland at Fort Ord, California then Fort Knox and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Without knowledge of his family, Buford arrived home on Christmas Day, 1945.

The devine appointment was on June 20th when Buford and his daughter, Janice, were leaving Bob Evans restaurant, Eastgate. John Layman and his wife, Karline, were leaving at the same time. Layman saw Buford’s World War II hat and thanked him for his service and asked the question, “Had he served in the Philippines?” Yes! The next day the coin was in Buford’s hand in Owensville.

Layman had found the coin a few years earlier and in the last year or so had desired to find the right one to own it. The coin, a Centavo dated 1944, was the currency Buford received in the Philippines.

Buford is ninety-eight and strongly praises the Lord for not being injured in military service and for his long healthy life. After the invasion on October 20, 1944, Buford spent eighty straight days on the front lines. Margaret passed away in 2016 after seventy-three and three months of wonderful life together.

The Philippines

Filipinos

Flag: Three Stars

Three Major Areas: Luzon, Visayas Islands and Mindanao

Currency: Peso — Centavo during WWII

Area: 115,600 square miles with waters

600 Miles North to South

7,100 Islands and Islets (2,773 named)

11 Largest Islands: Luzon, Mindanao, Samar, Negros, Palawan, Panay, Mindoro, Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Masbate, 50 Provinces

History:

1521 Magellan discovers islands.

1565 Miguel Lopez de Legaspe (Legazpi) landed at Cebu founding the first Spanish settlement San Miguel.

1570 Spanish captured Manila.

On April 20, 1898, the Spanish American War begins with the battleship “Maine” destroyed in Havana Harbor, Cuba.

On May 1, 1898, Commodore George Dewey defeats Spanish Fleet at the Battle of Manila Bay.

Aug. 13, 1898, Spanish Manila surrenders to American band forces.

Dec. 10, 1898, Treaty of Peace in Paris with Spain where the Philippines are ceded to the United States for $20,000,000.

Feb. 4, 1899, Aguinaldo attacks Americans believing the United States would withdraw immediately. Attacks continue until 3/1901 when Aguinaldo is arrested.

On July 4, 1901, Civil Government was established in the Philippines.

Late 1906 Raids continued by other groups during these years Cholera kills 200,000 along with smallpox, animal surra, Anthrax, and rinderpest.

On July 4, 1946, after World War II freedom from Japan, the Taft Commission grants the Philippines independence.

World War 2

On Dec. 7, 1941, within hours of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Japanese aerial squadrons attack the cities of Baguio and Davao (northern and southern cities).

On Dec. 9, 1941, the Japanese navy prepared landing operations on Western Luzon. The northern island was defended by General Douglas McArthur commanding 13,000 Americans and 100,000 Philippine troops.

On Jan. 2, 1942, the Japanese captured Manila. General McArthur removes his staff to Australia. With the capture of Manila, the battlefield becomes narrowed where 200,000 Japanese are fighting 13,000 Americans and 30,000 Philipinos. These held out until 6/1942. Somewhere around this time, the Bataan Death March occurred.

April 9, 1942, Defenders of Bataan Province surrender Major General Jonathan M. Wainwright, and the remainder of the forces retreat to Corregidor, an island 2.5 miles of the Bataan Peninsula.

On Oct. 14, 1943, Japan forms the Republic of the Philippines under leader Dr. Jose P. Laurel. Filipino guerilla forces kept the Japanese occupation of all islands.

On Oct. 20, 1944, United States forces land at Leyte Island General Douglas McArthur honored his pledge to return to the Philippines.

Feb. 27, 1945, Manila is liberated. Corregidor is captured.

July 4, 1945, Complete liberation of the archipelago. The Philippines experience complete devastation because of World War II.

July 4, 1946, the Philippines receive independence with Manuel L. Roxas as the new president.

The Solomon Islands

Northeast of Australia

The southern group of islands: Guadalcanal, Malaita, Tulagi, and San Cristobal Kennel. New Georgia group of islands: New Georgia, Vangunu, Rendova, and Kolombangara. Santa Cruz group of islands: Nendo Santa Cruz

Northern Solomon group of islands: Santa Isabel, Choiseul, Orltong (Java group) Bougainville (the largest island), and Buka (the smallest island)

Total Area 15,130 square miles

History

1568 Spanish Explorer, Alvaro de Mendana de Neyra (1541-1595) names islands, Islands Solomon.

1767 Philip Carteret explores islands. Samuel Wallis (1728-1795).

1768 Louis Antoine de Bougainville explores a northern group of the Solomons.

1788 Lieut. John Shortland names New Georgia during 19-century missionary traders come looking for cheap sugar workers.

1885 German New Guinea Company claims northern islands.

1893 Britain becomes protectorate over the Southern group.

1898-1899 Santa Cruz group annexed.

1900 Shortland group transferred from Germany to Britain Missionary societies started trade schools.

The Solomons Continued:

World WarII

In early 1942, Government Herdsmen rescue American flyers and British flyers.

On Aug. 7, 1942, United States Marines landed on Guadalcanal and Tulagi.

Feb. 10, 1943, the Japanese evacuated completely.

From June 1943 through October 1943, Marines progressed through New Guinea northward and westward from Guadalcanal, Mundain, New Georgia, Russell Islands, Santa Isabel, Choiseul, and lastly Bougainville which was the Japanese last stronghold

in late 1944, Australian troops relieved United States Garrison on Bougainville with heavy fighting — United States Army units moved with General Douglas McArthur to return to the Philippines.