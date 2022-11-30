Elko Memorial Dog Park is named after New Richmond’s former K9 officer, pictured. who served the New Richmond police department from 2016 to 2019.

The village of New Richmond’s Elko Memorial Dog Park opened on Nov. 18.

The dog park, which is open to the public, is located at the corner of Willow Street and Race Street.

It’s open daily from dust to dawn.

Dogs are required to be current on their vaccinations, and general good dog ownership practices are to be maintained while visiting the dog park.

Elko Memorial Dog Park is named after New Richmond’s former K9 officer who served the New Richmond police department from 2016 to 2019. Prior to New Richmond, Elko served in Adams County from 2012 to 2016.

Elko is credited with numerous drug finds and was instrumental in decreasing New Richmond’s drug crime. Additionally, he also assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol in locating close to a pound of crystal methamphetamine. Elko died on Aug. 17, 2021.

Renaissance New Richmond Inc. led the project development of the Elko Memorial Dog Park.

Renaissance New Richmond Inc. is a non profit organization dedicated to increasing economic activity, supporting the work of other non profits and increasing the quality of life of the residents of our community, developed a plan to build a dog park in our village, explained Bob Lees, President of Renaissance New Richmond Inc.

A little less than an year ago, Renaissance New Richmond Inc. developed a plan to build a dog park in the village, Lees said.

The organization fundraised $70,000 to complete dog park, which was build on an existing two-cares of village owned property.

Sandy Crawfis is a Renaissance New Richmond Board Member and the Project Leader for the Elko Memorial Dog Park.

Crawfis and Lees explained that Nestle Purina Foundation was the first to provide a grant, in the amount of $20,000, to the project, followed by a number of small local businesses who held fundraisers for the project, and local civic groups assisting.

Clermont County Parks and Ohio Township also approved grant requests.

“Incredible local residents pitched in with donations and in-kind services,” Lees added.

The park is enclosed by a five-feet high chain link fence. It features two off-leash dog parks – one for large dogs and one for small dogs, and each park has benches and large shade trees, as well as, canine/human drinking fountains, Crawfis explained.

A ribbon cutting event was held in the afternoon on Nov. 18. Afterwards, Crawfis shard her perspective on the opening.

“Our Elko Memorial Dog Park reflects the Village’s community spirit and is the result of our extraordinary community. I am proud to have been the one to nudge and prod folks for money and labor, and ‘patrol’ the activity over the last year,” she said. “Each sector of our community contributed without hesitation, and we built the dog park in less than one year after receiving $20,000 from Purina. We raised about $70,000 in cash and in-kind donations.”

She added, “Thanks to everyone who helped! Please spread the word about our great new amenity and have a PAWSOME time at the park!”

Looking ahead, Crawfis said early plans are being made to bring some programming to Elko Memorial Dog Park, including veterans outreach with dogs and service dog demonstrations.