Thomas Robert Luce was born in Cincinnati Ohio on August 2, 1936. Tom was the son of Robert and Dorothy Luce. He was married for 65 years to his beloved wife Barbara Ellen (Boykin) Luce. Tom and Barbara are parents of Thomas II (wife Nikki), Karen Church (husband Gerald), Steven Luce (deceased), and Diane Brauch (husband Wesley). Tom and Barbara have ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Tom proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Tom was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 212 for 63 years. He worked at various companies throughout his career as a Project Engineer and retired from Ford Motor Company in 2001 as an electrician. Tom spent much of his life pursuing his love of genealogy. He researched his family back to the Mayflower and beyond. He wrote and published numerous genealogy books on the Luce and Edwards family. Friends and family were invited to attend the Visitation 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at John H. Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St. Milford, Ohio. The graveside service was at noon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Tate Cemetery in Bethel Ohio.